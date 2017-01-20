37°
Learn how to benefit from Australia's Free Trade Agreements

20th Jan 2017 3:07 PM

ASSISTANT Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Keith Pitt will hold a seminar in Maryborough on Monday (January 23) explaining how local businesses can befit from Australia's Free Trade Agreements with Japan, Korea and China.

Small-to-medium-sized businesses in the Wide Bay-Burnett region are invited to join the free information seminar at Brolga Theatre and Convention Centre, 5 Murray Street, Maryborough (Federation Room), from 9am to 11.30am.

"The wins for the macadamia industry are substantial under all three FTAs but the opportunities for other Australian exports go far beyond that," Mr Pitt said.

"A whole range of our products now receive preferential access to more than a billion potential customers in the region, thanks to provisions negotiated by the Australian Government.

"It's important for exporters to understand what these provisions could mean for their business, even if they have never exported before."

The free seminar will feature guest speakers of Government representatives and business-people.

Topics:  fcwhatson fraser coast

