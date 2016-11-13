Learn how to enter region's Christmas lights competition

LIGHTS FANTASTIC: Scott and Dianne Hobson's Christmas light effort at their Pt Vernon home last year. Pictured is Scott Hobson.

ENTRIES are now open for the 2016 Light Up the Fraser Coast Christmas lights competition.

Residents can enter online at the Fraser Coast Regional Council's website or by hard copy form available at the council's customer service centres and libraries.



Entries close on Sunday, November 27.

Maps of the displays will be available on the council's website and customer service centres from Thursday, December 1.



Residents can vote online for their favourite entry from Thursday, December 1 until 10pm on Wednesday, December 14.



The winning entries will be published on the council's website on Thursday, December 15.

This year's categories include:

Best First Time Display

Best Overall Display

Best Lights Display

Best Nativity Scene

Best Neighbourhood or street; and

Best Business



To enter, go to www.frasercoast.qld.gov.au/light-up-the-fraser-coast.

