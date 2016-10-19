Learner driver caught at almost 100kmh in 60 zone

A learner driver was caught speeding 34km over the limit on a busy road in Hervey Bay.

The 22-year-old was pulled over by police on Boat Harbour Drive for doing 94km/h in a 60km/h zone.

He was fined close to $1240 and lost six points along with his licence for speeding as well as failing to display his learner plates.

The man was also travelling without another driver in the vehicle.

Hervey Bay Acting Sergeant Susan Collins said while it wasn't a common crime, when learner drivers were caught in the wrong it was more often those in their early 20s rather than teenagers.

She said the driver who was pulled over at 11pm on Tuesday night, was not only putting his own life at risk, but the innocent lives of others.

"He's old enough to know right from wrong," Acting Sgt Collins said.

"If you break the law you will be caught," she warned.

