Leave the bloody brumbies alone on Fraser Island

"Leave the brumbies alone."

This was the outcry from the majority of our readers after the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service revealed they were exploring options to remove the remaining brumbies from Fraser Island.

The QPWS confirmed the continued presence of the horses on the island in July, revealing that motion activated cameras had snapped photos of the animals in January 2014.

A reader poll has so far revealed 88% of readers would like to see the brumbies left on Fraser Island.

Reader poll Should brumbies be removed from Fraser Island? Yes

No

View Results Vote

On Facebook readers were left outraged by the idea of moving the brumbies.

WHAT YOU'RE SAYING ON FACEBOOK

Erica Scire': Leave them alone! Why remove them after all these years?

Steven West:Unfortunately we can protest against removing the brumbys but from what l can gather the more we protest the more defiant they become . It is very simple LIVE AND LET LIVE

Dell N Evan Lovett: Leave them alone there is no risk to people. They culled 150 brumbies up here in the northern beaches of Townsville. However something had to be done as they were on the main highway and two people lost their lives in two separate accidents. Several other accidents were also caused by them.

Bianca Hampson: Leave them alone! The Greenies do more damage than the poor horses IMO



Chris Anderson: Just leave them and remove the tourists, they do more damage



Bob Smith My personal view is just leave them be they were there for years before they have done no harm maybe upset a few Greenies.



Adrian Martin They will do more damage trying to cull them than the brumbies could ever do! The brumbies on Curtis island are protected why aren't we protecting these ones?!



Murray Rantall What about removing a real environmental problem CANE TOADS



Christine Bryan: leave them alone what r u trying to do to Fraser Island



Allan Suter leave them there ....dingoes will have a food source like they did before



Dianne Turner: 4WD do more damage than the brumbies...leave them be.



Tara Elizabeth Sutton: Leave them alone



Nathan I'Anson: Leave them there! The QLD parks and wildlife service are a joke with how they've been dealing with things on the island over the years.



Brea Edmanson: Leave them alone! There isant many and they arnt hurting anyone!!!

Erica Scire': Leave them alone! Why remove them after all these years? They are part of the regions history! Read up on the Aldridge Family from Baddow House.

Join the discussion and tell us what you think by joining the conversation below or vote in our poll above.