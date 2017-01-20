Lee Lin Chin's man-crazy, beer-loving side revealed

FORGIVE me for being confused.

When I received a copy of Lee Lin Chin's book, Iced Beer and other Tantalising Tips for Life, I dipped into it and found it full of satirical tips and quips, all of them with a sociopathic slant, none of them sounding in the least like they came from the mouth of the straight-laced SBS newsreader.

It wasn't until I read the book that I realised that author Lee Lin Chin is actually a character of her real self: a man-crazy, beer-loving parody of Lee Lin Chin.

See, confusing?

Describing herself as a fashionista, newsreader, Gold Logie loser, social media sensation and Prime Chinister of Australia, she says she has deigned to write an advice book that covers all the important topics: how to be a star newsreader, her favourite cocktail recipe (beer, preferably obscure Japanese, served on ice), fashion tips (jeggings are never okay), how allocating half your salary to beer is a sensible choice, and her invaluable travel know-how (first thing you do when you get to a new country is find a bar).

Even more confused?

If you have seen Lee Lin's Twitter (with over 97K followers) and enjoyed it (or even followed it) this book is an extension of it, more of her words of wisdom free from the 140 character limit.

It is not actually Lee Lin Chin who writes the tweets that have gained her a cult following, they are written by comedian Chris Leben, who also wrote the book.

Yes, very confusing.

At times the book is laugh-out-loud funny and written in Lee Lin's (character) inimitable flair with contempt for all beneath her. At other times it is rather ridiculous.

But then that is the whole point of the book. You will never watch the weekend SBS news again and look at Lee Lin Chin in the same light.