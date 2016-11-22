LEGENDS OF LEAGUE: Cliff's ready, and he ain't Lyon

Iconic league legend Cliff Lyons will headline at Hervey Bay's Legends of League game on November 26 - and he's looking forward to meeting his fans along the way.

RUGBY LEAGUE: When Cliff Lyons returns to Hervey Bay for the International Legends of League match on November 26, he'll be bringing his 24-year-old son along for the ride.

"That's his birthday - watching dad play,” he chuckles.

The renowned league player will join the ranks of other titans like Robbie O'Davis, Nathan Blacklock and John Hopoate in the Australian team.

He's set to take on the likes of the McKenna trio, Denis Chapman and Ben Metcalfe in the Fraser Coast All Stars at Stafford Park. But the game is what Lyons calls a "reunion of sorts.”

"It's a bit more of a reunion with guys that we don't usually see in the area. I'm looking forward to Robbie's dances after he scores a try,” he said.

"I'm looking forward to coming back out there. I'm keen as.

"I've played a couple of games before, so there's nothing new.”

Lyons, who has previously played rounds in Ipswich and Tamworth, said he was keen to show that the team was still capable of playing the game.

"We have the support of people in the area; it's nice for us to get up there and meet all the fans,” he said.

"It's very important, since we do it for charity and get out there to help the communities, and give people a good show. I'm still keen to try and put on a show for all of them.”

The Legends of League match will be held at Stafford Park on November 26, with gates open from noon and an official kick-off at 7:30pm.

Organiser Troy Byers said the move to Hervey Bay was to help inspire future generations, with Fraser Coast All Stars representative Denis Chapman stating the event teaches younger players "there's no career in being a bully.”

Tickets are on sale at Sports First Hervey Bay. Contact 4124 3300 to book.