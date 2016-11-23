LEGENDS OF LEAGUE: Hopoate won't budge an inch

John Hopoate is set to star alongside the likes of Cliff Lyons at Sunday's game. He is pictured here taking chase after Queensland's youngest player on the field at the 2013 International Legends of League game.

RUGBY LEAGUE: For many of the representatives of the Fraser Coast All Stars, it's their first time going up against real-life ex-players.

But for Australian team rep John Hopoate, it's a walk in the park.

The ex-league titan, who has been playing the International Legends of League game since 2006, will play alongside his old friends Robbie O'Davis, Naythan Blacklock and many others in the upcoming Hervey Bay match.

Like his friend Cliff Lyons, who sees match as an opportunity to catch up with old friends, Hopoate is keen to rub shoulders with some of his old players again.

"Robbie O'Davis is one of my best mates now - that's what the game does. You get to meet new players who you don't know too well, and then you become real good mates with them,” he said.

"It's good for some of the boys to go to the country towns, to get away from home and give back to the community with games like this.”

But Hopoate knows the All Stars will be out for a victory, especially considering they're the best crop of the Fraser Coast.

And he's not planning to let them get away scot free.

"These boys will be there to make a name for themselves against the Australian team. I don't think we'd like to be put on show, so we'd like to win the game,” he said.

"Meeting so many fans out in these communities, especially the olders ones that were around when you were playing and never got to meet you, you get to see their buzz when they meet their star players.

"We;ve got to be on guard with the other team, especially considering that we don't really know them.”

Despite the healthy rivalry, Hopoate stated that a team like the All Stars was much better than the original team lineups, as it displayed the best of what a regional town had to offer.

And despite going at it for 10 hard years, he's showing no signs of slowing down.

"It's much better that way, especially considering it puts the best of the region up against the other players,” he said.

"These guys will be out to prove themselves - they're fun, but tough, and I'm looking forward to finding out exactly what we're up against.”

Before the D-Day on November 26, members of the Australian team will visit Maryborough today to educate Maryborough State High School students on health, education and the ability to thrive on successes.

They will stop at the Galangoor Duwalami Primary Healthcare Service opening at 10am and visit the school at 1pm.

Tickets for the Legends of League game are still available from Sports First Hervey Bay. Contact 4124 3300 for more information.