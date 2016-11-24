LEGENDS OF LEAGUE: "No boring game” says Blacklock

POSITIVE: Nathan Blacklock will join the ranks of the Australian rep side for this weekend's Legends of League match.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Visiting Maryborough State High School today, former league legend Nathan Blacklock could already see potential league stars in the making.

And he thinks they've got a bright future.

"The talent around here is limitless. I reckon a lot more footballers could turn up in the area,” he said.

The Tingha Tornado was one of the Australian side reps who visited the area yesterday ahead of Saturday's Legends of League game, helping to encourage local students and impart professional wisdom.

"It's about connecting with these kids; it could spark them to do something outside of school and pursue a career in sports or league, or whatever they want,” he said.

"We give them that little bit of encouragement, that they can get out and achieve their dream.”

Blacklock, who will headline alongside fellow greats like Robbie O'Davis, John Hopoate and Cliff Lyons, said he was expecting a good competitive match from the Fraser Coast All Stars.

But like Hopoate, he wasn't willing to let them get away with bragging rights.

"I agree with Hop; we've got to go along with it,” he chuckled.

"It's a bit of fun, but we want to put on a good performance, and give a bit of entertainment for the fans in the area.

"A lot of the boys have a great deal of skill with the ball, and it's good to catch up with some players and promote positive rugby league in the communities.”

But he's also keen for what he calls "a good game” this weekend, stating the lineup could hold their own.

"With the players we've got, there'll be a lot of ball throwing, not the boring old tackle for six then kick; it will be more of an open game,” he said.

"It's good to keep people on their toes.”

Tickets can be booked by contacting Sports First Hervey Bay on 4124 3300.