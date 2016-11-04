30°
Legends of League playing to beat bullying

Blake Antrobus | 4th Nov 2016 7:03 PM

RUGBY LEAGUE: It's been almost 22 years since Denis Chapman hung up his footy boots and called it a day.

But while a lot of water has flowed under the bridge since then, the former rugby league player will be making the very first Legends of League game "one of his first, and last, inaugural games".

Chapman is one of the 24 representatives of the Fraser Coast All Stars, who will take on players from the Australian Legends on November 26.

The local side, which includes the likes of Guy Meredith, Rod McGrath, Brett Jones and Brett, Tony and Sean McKenna, will play 15 representatives from the Australian Legends, including the Tingha Tornado himself Nathan Blacklock.

But the Legends will first tour some of the local schools in the region to educate younger students about the importance of education and staying in school.

"It's all about recognition; we want to teach students the more they do at school, the less they have to do to keep their career going," he said.

"It's also about teaching them that 'there's no career in being a bully,' and getting on with their teammates.

"But this competition gives us the support the local footy clubs need, with money going back to all the clubs and helping to bring people into the region."

Chapman, himself a former A-grade player for 13 years, was confident it would be a good game, and a good opportunity for residents to watch the other players.

"It'll be a great day; the field has been prepped and is in great condition for the day, and we're hoping for good crowds to come out and watch the other players," he said.

Organiser Troy Byers previously told the Chronicle the visits aim to inspire future generations.

"We want to encourage them to stay in school, and lead a healthy life and focus on anti-bullying," he said. With over 40 sponsors, the move to Hervey Bay will bring the needed support for the local football clubs, according to Chapman

"There are a lot of older footballers in the area, and they can all get together and have a great time. That's what it's about at the end of the day; mateship," he said.

"We're sure that students would definitely be interested in the event."

But Chapman first needs to make sure that he's back in shape, despite calling this event a "one-off" for himself. "I won't be saddling up again after this one, that's for sure!" he jokes.

The International Legends of League game will be held at Stafford Park on November 26, with lead-up games from 1pm and the kick-off at 7:30pm. Tickets from Sports First. Contact them on 4124 3300.

