LEGENDS OF LEAGUE: Thousands to flock to game

Craig Teevan during the Legends of League game at North Ipswich Reserve earlier this year.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Only a day away from the Legends of League game, and organiser Troy Byers has reported almost 2500 people from across the region will be attending.

Byers, who has united the likes of 15 former NRL players for Saturday's game, stated there had been overwhelmingly positive reception to the players touring schools in the region.

Members of the Australian representative team have toured schools in Maryborough for the past few days, chatting to the players on the importance of school commitment, among other health topics.

"They've all got something in common in league: mateship. We're trying to teach students that commitment at school gives them commitment to succeed both on and off the field,” he said.

Players on the Australian side have shared over 3500 NRL games between them.

While the International Legends of League game is traditionally held in Ipswich or Tamworth, Byers said Hervey Bay was a region that loved rugby league, which accounted for the move.

"It's a region that is a great rugby league region, and loves the game. It's fantastic to come here,” he said.

"Chris Sandow will also be attending - he's just come back from overseas.

"There's a lot of interest generated with this, being around the community, and a lot of schoolkids want to see it.

"The All Stars have a fighting chance; they'll be representing the area and will want to perform.”

The Legends of League day will be held from noon at Stafford Park on Saturday, with lead-up games from 1pm.