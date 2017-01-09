Lenthalls Dam at almost 80% capacity

DESPITE the recent hot, dry weather, Lenthalls Dam level is almost 20% above what it was this time last year, but level one water restrictions remain in place.
According to a Wide Bay Water spokesperson, Lenthalls Dam is currently sitting at 76% capacity; equal to 21,590ML of water.
"This day last year the dam was at 58.5%," the spokesperson said.
She said there were no plans to increase the water restrictions.
"We do not usually go to level 2 restrictions until the dam is at 60% capacity or below."