Let's get back to respectful debate without Plebiscite

The plebiscite won't go ahead, but that won't stop the tidal wave of misinformation reigning in the debate.

So, the same-sex marriage plebiscite is now dead. Good. We are better of without it, and and now have more than $160 million to invest in better initiatives, rather than our horses and doing battle with ludicrous campaigns for the Yes/No brigades.

You have to marvel at the tenacity of the government, however, for this proposal; at a time when public opinion for same-sex marriage has reached an all-time high - at roughly 60% of the general population - there was still the need to run an expensive, non-binding and frankly insulting federal opinion poll for the sake of 'democracy.'

I wonder if democracy extended to the rights of people to lie about same-sex marriage? The debate has already been clouded by nasty misinformation, with the Australian Christian Lobby alleging the "rights of the mother and father will be ignored", comparing same-sex marriage to Nazi atrocities in Germany and claiming criticism of their misinformation is to bigotry and suppression of alternative viewpoints.

What they are essentially saying is that "my ignorance is equatable to established fact, and deserves to be respected as such."

Imagine telling this to people struggling with aspects of their sexual identity, already tormented by their peers and shunned by their families; that their right to be recognised under the national legislation is akin to supporting Nazi Germany, or their campaign is eroding the moral fabric of this country.

It's no wonder it has sparked national debate on how marriage equality should be introduced, and put the National Suicide Hotline on alert for potential cases of poor mental health, and potentially self-harm.

This is exactly where "respectful debate" is getting us; putting our health services on alert, letting misinformation reign fact-free and bringing the utterly unpleasant sentiments of homophobia to light.

And all for more than $160 million that could be better spent on providing support and resources for LGBTIQ people.

Now that Labor has officially stated it will block the initiative, we can get back to the real issue at hand; moving forward with better support options and how we can foster equality for people of all sexual identifications.

It may not kill homophobia at the root, but it will stop millions being wasted on a non-binding poll to keep spreading lies about the gay community.