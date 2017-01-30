LETTER: Fair compensation the only way forward

Bruce Highway roadworks at Tinana - resident Michael Jesse outside his house opposite the new highway off ramp that runs into Iindah Road West. He has witnessed many vehicles trying to enter the highway the wrong way in an attempt to head south.

IN RESPONSE to your article on January 24 regarding the plight of the Jesse family and their fight to get fair compensation for their resumed house, I have to say that I know the Jesse family and have witnessed first hand the stress and emotional torment they are going through just to get a fair price for their house.



In both your editorial and the coverage on Win News the Department of Transport and Main Roads responded that they were still in negotiations with the family. Negotiations consisted of: "You take the money offered or go to land court which will cost thousands of dollars".

This situation has been likened to the film "The Castle" but unfortunately no one has stepped up to champion their cause.



Everyone, it seems, is powerless to help.



I fail to see how a government department can get away with treating the Jesse family unfairly. I also fail to see what they gain, It does nothing for their reputation, and in the scheme of things we are talking about a pittance.



We are constantly being told this is a multi-million dollar project. The Jesse family are not asking for a million dollars only a fair and reasonable price for their house. How hard is it?



LESLEY LOWRY



Oakhurst

