LETTER: Suggestions Australia Day needs to change 'divisive'

ON reading Tim Lawson's letter (21-01-2017), I could not decide whether he was being divisive or he was historically ignorant?



"If your ancestors were dispossessed and slaughtered and had their land and children stolen", tell us Tim what country has not suffered the same fate?



Over the decades the name of countries and their boundaries have changed, as have their religions.



Was it right? Who am I to say? It happened and you cannot turn the clock back.



I'd suggest Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are better off today than they have ever been.



To perpetuate this myth of past wrongs does nothing to improve the situation, or win you votes.



Our future is far more important than our past.



JOHN A NEVE



Torquay

