LETTER: What is the problem with drivers in Hervey Bay?

MY wife and I have recently returned to Hervey Bay after our annual holiday on the big island of Hawaii. We are both long term residents of the bay, and whilst we dearly love residing here, the one continual disappointing facet of our return, is the rudeness and utter disregard of the motorists here, with particular regard to pedestrians.



In Hawaii, the pedestrian is shown all courtesies by the motorists. It is commonplace for motorists to stop for pedestrians, even though there is no crossing in place. There is always a sign of thanks by the pedestrian. The attitude of one motorist to another there, also leaves us, literally, for dead. There are several intersections there which have a 4-way stop sign arrangement. In Australia, this would be the biggest recipe for road rage you could imagine. There, it simply means you take your turn. Matter of fact, the only argument occurs when one motorist indicates the other goes first, and the other allows says no you first.



I can hear people say "this only happens because Hawaii is a holiday destination".



This couldn't be further from the truth.



Hervey Bay, in so many ways, is so similar to Hawaii.



That is why we continue to love living here.



The biggest difference we notice here, is people's attitude and respect to the others who share the beautiful and trust me, the uniqueness that is Hervey Bay.



The only advice I could give to the lucky people who call the bay home, is chill out, respect everyone, and appreciate and enjoy the wonderful place we live in.



Ian Wilson



Urangan

