LifeFlight worth more than $3m to Fraser Coast

BUSY CREWS: The Fraser Coast region is recognised as one of Queensland's busiest with RACQ LifeFlight Rescue conducting 266 missions in the 2015/16 financial year.

THE RACQLifeFlight Rescue helicopter service flew more than 250 missions in the 2015-16 financial year worth more than $3 million.

Figures obtained by the Fraser Coast Chronicle highlight the importance of the service, which has already had a busy start to the year.

LifeFlight already has flown missions across Queensland in the first three days of 2017, including one to Fraser Island on New Year's Day.

In that instance, a man in his early 20s sustained suspected neck injuries after he was pushed off the top of a four-wheel drive during festive celebrations.

That task, along with every other LifeFlight mission, is estimated to come at a cost of $12,500.

The Fraser Coast is recognised as one of the busiest regions serviced by RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopters, with 266 rescue missions flown in the 2015-2016 financial year.

Based on those numbers alone, LifeFlight flew $3.325 million worth of missions to our region.

About 22% of those missions were to airlift seriously ill or injured people from Fraser Island, at a total cost of about $737,500.

LifeFlight Partnerships manager Karen Laws said more than 20 councils, including Fraser Coast Regional Council, contributed financially to LifeFlight.

"More than 20 councils within RACQ LifeFlight Rescue's flight region provide generous financial support each year to ensure local residents and visitors have access to lifesaving air-medical care in an emergency," Ms Laws said.

LifeFlight's website says it operates 13 rescue helicopters and three air ambulance jets across 12 locations, and has flown 44,000 critical-rescue missions in 35 years.

A third of its operating budget is supplied through fundraising and donations, and allows LifeFlight to ensure its crews are on standby 24 hours a day.

Last month, the Fraser Coast Chronicle revealed LifeFlight flew missions to Fraser Island at least once a week.

"RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter crews have rescued many patients on Fraser Island recently who have suffered various health problems or been injured in a variety of accidents ranging from a bus crash to a swimming incident," Life Flight spokesman Ian Eckersley said.

GO to www.lifeflight.org. au or phone 1800 630 014.