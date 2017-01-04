30°
LifeFlight responds to another irukandji sting

Matthew McInerney
| 4th Jan 2017 6:32 AM
Life Flight celebrates 10 years in Toowoomba with a family funday at the Clive Berghofer LifeFlight Centre. December 10, 2016
Life Flight celebrates 10 years in Toowoomba with a family funday at the Clive Berghofer LifeFlight Centre. December 10, 2016 Bev Lacey

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has now flown seven missions to Fraser Island for jellyfish stings.

The latest case occurred on Tuesday afternoon, when a Brisbane teen was stung while swimming on the western side of the island.

He was initially treated by Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics before the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter landed at Happy Valley.

The patient was flown to Bundaberg Base Hospital in a stable condition.

This mission marked the seventh RACQ LifeFlight Rescue airlift of a patient stung by a suspected irukandji jellyfish in the past seven days.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
