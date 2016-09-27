Lifesavers see red: "We are not babysitters"

LIFESAVERS are furious as parents and carers treat them like babysitters, putting lives at risk while they disappear to enjoy some shopping away from their kids.

The red-and-yellow-clad heroes of our beaches warn they may miss a drowning as unsupervised children cause a distraction.

Gold Coast lifesaving coordinator Nathan Fife told NewsCorp that children left alone at the beach was putting too much pressure on lifesavers to be everywhere at once.

Meanwhile Surfers Paradise surf club captain Peter Callick said tourists weren't to blame but complacent and lazy locals, he said.

"Locals are the worst because they just rely on us," he said.

"Tourists tend to keep a closer eye on their kids, being in unfamiliar surroundings."

It comes as Surf Life Saving Queensland released its annual Queensland Coast Safe report, which named the Sunshine Coast including Noosa as having the most beach drownings in the past 12 months.

Of the 11 who drowned on beaches across the state, four drowned on the Sunshine Coast including Noosa and Gympie.

The drownings occurred at Maroochydore, Warana and Kings Beach plus one in Teewah to the north.

There was also three drownings on the Gold Coast, one on Fraser Island, one in Redcliffe and two in far north Queensland.

In the past 12 months, Queensland Surf Life Savers have watched over 18.68 million visitors to the state's beaches -- about four-times the entire population of the state.

LIFESAVERS BY THE NUMBERS:

In 2015-16, SLSC was involved in: