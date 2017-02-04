Line up for fish comp prizes

FISHING buffs can enjoy four days of bliss next month for the 25th year of one of Hervey Bay's most popular events.

The annual VMR Hervey Bay Family Fishing Competition organised by the Hervey Bay Boat Club Fishing and Social Club will be held from March 9-12 at Dayman Park in Pulgul St, Urangan.

This event attracts entrants from all over Australia to participate in an exciting four days of fishing and fun, hoping to win a prize or two while enjoying the excellent facilities of the Fraser Coast and the sheltered waters of Hervey Bay and Fraser Island.

Entry costs are seniors $40 and juniors 17 and under $10.

Juniors are eligible to enter the senior section.

The fun starts on Thursday with cold drinks and hot food available from 5pm and the official opening at 6pm with lucky draws and spinning wheel raffles.

The same times on Friday and Saturday and on Sunday from noon will include the presentations of the fishing prizes.

There will be over $40,000 of cash and prizes to win at the competition, $30,000 of cash and prizes in the spinning wheel raffles and lucky draws and $10,000 of fishing prizes.

Every senior entrant will be in every senior draw including the super draw for an $8000 boat or $5000 cash plus $1000 cash to win each day.

Every junior entrant will be in every junior draw including the junior super draw for an iPad.

Many entrants do not fish at all and simply go along to enjoy the atmosphere at the presentations, partake in the food and refreshments and perhaps win some of the hundreds of prizes and cash up for grabs.

You can start fishing immediately after the official opening for a chance at the $10,000 of cash and prizes to win in both the live and dead fish categories.

Eligible species in the live section are flathead, bream and whiting, and species eligible for the dead weigh-in are whiting, blackall, bream, golden trevally and coral bream.

Also for the seniors there is an any other species category excluding flathead, cod, spanish mackerel, shark and ray.

Daily prizes will be a rod and reel combo for the heaviest fish of each species and the any other species category, plus runner-up prizes and 90 litre ice boxes for the overall winners plus runner-up prizes.

Also everyone that weighed in a live fish will go into a draw for a water snake electric motor and there will be $1000 for the best fish over 5kg in the any other species category, plus daily prizes.

Weigh-in times are Friday and Saturday 8.30am-6pm and Sunday 8.30am-noon.

Draws and presentation times are Thursday, Friday and Saturday 6pm to about 8pm and Sunday noon to about 3pm.

There will be a licensed bar and plenty of hot food at the Sunrise Rotary caravan and there will be heaps of Fraser Island ice boxes, cash and fishing tackle to win in the continuous spinning wheel draws.

Thanks to the excellent support and generosity of the Fraser Coast Regional Council and local businesses, the competition has been a huge success each year, so make plans now to enter this popular event.

Entry forms are available at tackle shops in Hervey Bay and Maryborough, at the Chronicle offices and at the Hervey Bay Boat Club, Sporties Club and Pialba Bowls Club or phone 0407663578, website www.fishingcomphervey bay.org.au or check out the Hervey Bay Boat Club website.