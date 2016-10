ALCOHOL has been stolen from the Hervey Bay soccer club in Torquay.

Police report that around 2.30am on Wednesday morning, a person or persons broke into the club on Tavistock St and stole an unknown amount of alcohol before leaving.

A number of people were intercepted by police in the same area, around the same time, but no one has been charged in relation to the matter.

Investigations into the break and enter are continuing.

Call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 00 if you have any information.