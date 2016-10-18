List of snake catcher numbers for the Fraser Coast

FRASER COAST SNAKE CATCHERS

1. Chris Muller - 0469 474 440

2. CJM Wildlife Services - 0409 474 440

3. Fraser Coast Wildlife Solutions - 0415 833 512

4. Roy McGrath - 0418 745 329

5. Mick's Snake Removal - 0415 064 130

6. Wendy Foxton - 0437 591 196

7. Paul Herdman Snake Capture and Removal - 0428 716 251

A FRASER Coast snake catcher has his phone ready for the next call as the snake season heats up.

Chris Muller, who has been handling snakes since he was a teenager, said there had been an increase in calls for snake removal from across the region.

Closer to home, Chris has been called out to release snakes from the Dundowran area with one in a garage and another in a ceiling.

RECENT SNAKE BITES

Woman taken to Hervey Bay Hospital after snake bite

Teen hospitalised with suspected snake bite

UPDATE: Young boy bitten by snake

He said while snakes were more prevalent in semi-rural properties, they were also out and about in suburbia.

"I have green tree snakes in my backyard in Urangan," Chris said.

As a snake catcher with plenty of experience under his belt, Chris's biggest message for the community is "If you leave snakes alone they will leave you alone," and if in doubt call a snake catcher.

AREAS WHERE SNAKES ARE ABOUT

- In backyard trees

- Bushland at rural properties

- Sheds, in particular messy sheds

- In the roof and in garages

- Where there is a food source, for example chicken houses and bird cages

- Pools and other water sources

- Cool and shady spots, which can include in homes

Another Fraser Coast snake catcher Mick Burbury said the warmer weather meant snakes were in search of a cooler place to curl up in, which included inside homes.

Mick is expecting a lot of browns this season and he's had eight calls for snake removal from Bundaberg alone this week.

"We've got some of the deadliest snakes in the world and they can get very aggressive when they're aggravated…it's not something to take lightly," he said.

Have you had to call a snake catcher recently? We'd like to share your experience. Email amy.formosa@frasercoastchronicle.com.au and don't forget to include a contact number.