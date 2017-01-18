37°
LIVEBLOG: First Council meeting of 2017

Blake Antrobus
| 18th Jan 2017 10:09 AM
Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers -
Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers - Valerie Horton

10.00am: THE Fraser Coast Regional Council has resumed sitting for another year, and the first meeting of the year already has broad submissions on a range of topics.

Jannean Dean opened public submissions with calls for the council to help reduce drownings by making swimming facilities and pools more accessible to families.

"Our (swimming) facilities are very far under-utilised by the general public," she said.

"Not one child has moved onto the Maryborough Swimming Club from the council's Learn to Swim program. Numbers have significantly declined.

"Out of all the kids in Maryborough, surely there's more than that are interested and love to swim.

"Many people believe it's unfair as ratepayers they contribute to the $1.2 million Wetside...yet very few of them can afford to go to the Aquatic Centres across the Fraser Coast."

Topics:  council meeting fccouncil fraser coast regional council

