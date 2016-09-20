Llew O'Brien appointed as chair of black spot panel

FEDERAL Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien has today been appointed as the new chair of the Queensland Black Spot Consultative Panel.

Mr O'Brien will work with a range of community and road user groups, industry members and government agencies to allocate funding under the Australian Government's Black Spot Programme toward some of the most dangerous roads in the country.

Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Darren Chester said Mr O'Brien would bring a range of skills to the role, including a strong knowledge of Queensland road safety issues.

"As a rural-based Member of parliament and former police officer, Llew is well-versed in the issues facing many communities in terms of road safety, with regional areas often disproportionately affected by road crashes," Mr Chester said.

"He has seen firsthand the terrible impact crashes have on families, friends and the wider community and knows the importance of fixing priority danger spots to prevent accidents occurring.

"His years of experience in working collaboratively with a broad cross-section of the community will also be invaluable in this role.

"With anyone able to nominate a Black Spot for funding, this appointment requires working with the community, industry, and the state government to determine which projects should be funded.

"I am looking forward to working with Llew and the rest of the Panel as we deliver a safer national road network."

"As a former traffic accident investigator, I know that too many communities and families have been touched by the horror and tragedy of vehicle accidents," Mr O'Brien said.

The Australian Government has committed $500 million to the Black Spot Programme over five years to 2018-19, which includes an additional $200 million over two years from 2015-16 to improve road safety across the nation.

To find out more about the Black Spot Programme, or to nominate a Black Spot for funding, visit http://investment.infrastructure.gov.au/funding/blackspots/index.aspx

