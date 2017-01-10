34°
LOCAL HERO: Witty pirate is raising money for school

Annie Perets
| 10th Jan 2017 1:50 PM
Fraser Coast's 'Character Man' in the form of Pirate Pete, poses for a photo with young Aria Brown.
Fraser Coast's 'Character Man' in the form of Pirate Pete, poses for a photo with young Aria Brown.

PIRATE Pete has become an iconic part of the Esplanade.

Over the past seven years, he has made both tourists and Fraser Coast residents smile and laugh through his witty antics.

The man behind the swords, pirate hair and jokes is Ian Dinte.

He is more commonly known as the Character Man.

"I'm Captain Feathersword to the kids and Johnny Depp to the adults," he joked.

 

An iconic feature of the Esplande in Hervey Bay is Pirate Pete. He is portrayed by the Fraser Coast's own Character Man (Ian Dinte).
An iconic feature of the Esplande in Hervey Bay is Pirate Pete. He is portrayed by the Fraser Coast's own Character Man (Ian Dinte).

 

Aside from the fun and games, Mr Dinte is also on a very important mission: to raise funds for Hervey Bay Special School.

"It started seven years ago when the school didn't have air conditioning in classrooms," he said.

"I never ask for money, people just keep giving."

To date, he has raised thousands.

"My only request is that it gets spent on the children," Mr Dinte said.

Situated in front of Pirates Cave Souvenirs & Gifts, Mr Dinte also acts as a tourism ambassador when taking the form of Pirate Pete.

"I'm like an information booth," he said.

"Tourists want to know where to go and what to do, and recommendations.

"I have a lot of fun with the tourists and seeing them smile and laugh."

Mr Dinte also makes regular appearance at the Pier Park Markets where he has introduced a new skill - balloon-making.

"I make pirate swords, which really helps in the fundraising," he said.

"I've also learnt how to make dogs, do love hearts for the ladies and have made a butterfly."

You can find Pirate Pete in front of Pirates Cave Souvenirs & Gifts of a day during school- holiday periods.

"I always joke that I'm the only person that police wave to, but don't take away," he said.

