Local players step up for U15s Indoor Hockey champs

Torquay hockey player Shae Staples has been named one of the players in the Under 15 Queensland Indoor Women's Team.

HOCKEY: At any rate, Shae Staples is happy to be representing her state at the upcoming 2016/17 Under 15 Queensland Indoor Women's Team.

But she was never expecting to do it twice in a row.

The Torquay local is one of the representatives for the January 2017 comp- etition, along with fellow Maryborough players Anniston Chappell and Bryce Robinson - who was selected for the Men's team.

Keely Reilly, Millie Mushan and Gympie local Jamie Mills were also named as shadow team.

For Shae, who has also completed successful stints with the Queensland Under 18s Outdoor Squad and played at the National Championships for Under 15s, she remains ecstatic at the nomination with her fellow squadmates.

"I'm really excited to be able to play again. Everyone at the Indoor Championships were really competitive and it was a great way to step up,” she said.

"There are others that have been picked from the region for the team, so I think we've got a chance at winning the finals. It's a great team.”

The Nationals saw a very close final match between Maryborough and Rockhampton, which ended in a shootout win for Maryborough.

Shae credits her team with the win, stating they were all "great girls” to play alongside.

And mum Julie, who has supported her pursuit of the sport since she was seven, has always been a proud parent seeing her daughter out on the field.

"They really love the sport, and she puts the time in to train between Hervey Bay and Maryborough,” she said.

"All four of my children play hockey, and I'm always there at the games. I love watching my kids play.

"Maryborough is a really significant area for hockey, and it's great with coaches in the area. They have lots of experience.”

Maryborough Hockey development officer Jye Weller said all the nominees had been working hard with their nomination, and was impressed with the consistency of the players.

"I've been lucky enough to see how they've developed as players. It's been a huge year for hockey, and the Maryborough hockey community is very happy with their nomination,” he said.