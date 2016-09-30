Lock it or lose it: cars targeted in Fraser Coast crime

WALLETS and electronics are at the top of criminals wish lists with the latest offences happening in car parks and the message from police - lock it or lose it.

A wallet, GPS and an Apple iPhone and iPad were snatched from the centre console of a vehicle parked at Whale Cove Apartments in Urangan.

Damage was also caused to what appeared to be a car fridge.

The incident happened on Wednesday at 11.30pm and was reported to police on Thursday.

Between Wednesday at 1pm and Thursday at 10am another vehicle was robbed, this time from the car parked at Oceans Resort and Spa on Charlton Esplanade.

Mobile phones, a cheque book and various bank cards were stolen from the vehicle.

Anyone with information about either of these two break-ins are being urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.