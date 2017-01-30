Lock up: spike in car breaks in Urangan

TWO cars were broken into in Urangan overnight and both were unlocked.

A car was entered on Limpus St between 8.30pm Sunday and 6am Monday.

It is unknown at this stage as to what property was taken.

Keys were taken from a second vehicle parked on Ross St in Urangan.

Police are warning residents to lock it or lose it, with a spike in car break-ins in Urangan.

One of the main tactics the offenders are using is going around to vehicles to see if they're unlocked.

It comes after an alleged stolen car, taken from Urangan, was used in an early morning rampage in the Bay on Sunday.