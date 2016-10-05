Loft: Against progress? Then offer a solution to jobs

MAYOR Chris Loft has hit out at those against the controversial proposed 20-storey twin towers to come up with ideas to bring jobs to the region.

The development has come under scrutiny from the public since the Fraser Coast Chronicle first published details on the yet-to-be-approved development last month.

A Chronicle poll last week revealed how split the community was on the development with the results virtually 50/50.

The towers would be the first to reach 20-storeys in the region. Cr Loft said the jobs that would be created from building the towers, which would be home to a combined 390 apartments, were needed. "We're needing jobs and to lift our profile - to say we're open for business,” he said.

"A project such as this is a marvellous stimulant to our economy.” The mayor addressed the common criticism heard regarding the development that Hervey Bay was turning into the Gold Coast.

"We will never be like the Gold Coast,” Cr Loft said.

"It just won't happen here - there won't be high rises on the edge of the beach.

"People that object to progress such as this need to come up with other ways to bring jobs here.”

"This is the project that does create a lot of jobs as does aged care homes and housing construction.”