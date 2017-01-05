Loft: Businesses must capitalise on new industries

IF THERE is a message to be taken from Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft's comments about the region's renewable facility developments, it is that businesses must be ready to capitalise on the opportunity.

The thrust of Cr Loft's reaction to the 125 megawatt solar farm planned for Susan River is, while the economic injection is good, businesses have a chance to thrive.

Cr Loft cites Maryborough's well-documented history in the manufacturing industry, and suggested businesses did their best to adapt to the fast-growing trend of solar development in our region.

"Outside of the money comes a lot of jobs in construction, and these developments put us on the map in terms of being involved in up-to-date industries and pushing for innovation," Cr Loft said.

"This is where the future of industry is. Hopefully components can be manufactured here, and that's where Maryborough ... has to capitalise. Business needs to see, then seize, these opportunities." The ESCO Pacific facility at Susan River is one of three solar farms planned for the region, with developments in progress in North Aramara and Teebar.