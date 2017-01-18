Loft predicts 'huge benefits' from timber-first policy

The Fraser Coast Regional Council has become one of the first councils in Queensland to adopt a Wood Encouragement Policy.

THE Fraser Coast Regional Council is the first in Queensland to adopt a wood encouragement policy, after a motion was carried unanimously at Monday's first council meeting for 2017.

The timber-first policy, which has been endorsed by Timber Queensland and Planet Ark Environmental Foundation, means that council will now endorse and recommend the use of "responsibly sourced wood...as a first-choice construction material in all new-build and refurbishment projects when it is equally fit-for-purpose.”

Similar policies have been adopted for local councils in LaTrobe City (Victoria), Tumut (NSW), Wattle Range (SA) and Nannup (WA).

"This policy will encourage the development of the local timber industry, encourage innovation and create jobs,” Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft said following the motion.

"Local company Hyne Timber continues to lead the way in developing innovative timber products as well as introducing innovative equipment at their Tuan plant.

"It (the policy) will have huge benefits for the region. Hyne are developing products which are made here and exported across Australia.

"This council is all about encouraging innovation, especially when it leads to better use of existing facilities and equipment and job creation.”

Timber Queensland's CEO Mick Stephens said the policy was part of an international trend to reduce emissions from the building sector.

"Timber is a renewable material that uses little energy to produce compared to emission intensive building materials, such as steel and concrete. Trees use the sun and photosynthesis to produce timber, rather than rely on fossil fuel inputs,” he said.

"This is part of an international trend to reduce emissions from the building sector and promote sustainable solutions through the increased use of timber.”