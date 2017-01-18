37°
News

Loft predicts 'huge benefits' from timber-first policy

Blake Antrobus
| 18th Jan 2017 3:00 PM
The Fraser Coast Regional Council has become one of the first councils in Queensland to adopt a Wood Encouragement Policy.
The Fraser Coast Regional Council has become one of the first councils in Queensland to adopt a Wood Encouragement Policy. Blake Antrobus

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Fraser Coast Regional Council is the first in Queensland to adopt a wood encouragement policy, after a motion was carried unanimously at Monday's first council meeting for 2017.

The timber-first policy, which has been endorsed by Timber Queensland and Planet Ark Environmental Foundation, means that council will now endorse and recommend the use of "responsibly sourced wood...as a first-choice construction material in all new-build and refurbishment projects when it is equally fit-for-purpose.”

Similar policies have been adopted for local councils in LaTrobe City (Victoria), Tumut (NSW), Wattle Range (SA) and Nannup (WA).

"This policy will encourage the development of the local timber industry, encourage innovation and create jobs,” Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft said following the motion.

"Local company Hyne Timber continues to lead the way in developing innovative timber products as well as introducing innovative equipment at their Tuan plant.

"It (the policy) will have huge benefits for the region. Hyne are developing products which are made here and exported across Australia.

"This council is all about encouraging innovation, especially when it leads to better use of existing facilities and equipment and job creation.”

Timber Queensland's CEO Mick Stephens said the policy was part of an international trend to reduce emissions from the building sector.

"Timber is a renewable material that uses little energy to produce compared to emission intensive building materials, such as steel and concrete. Trees use the sun and photosynthesis to produce timber, rather than rely on fossil fuel inputs,” he said.

"This is part of an international trend to reduce emissions from the building sector and promote sustainable solutions through the increased use of timber.”

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Waterholes: Fraser Coast hidden gems to cool off at

Waterholes: Fraser Coast hidden gems to cool off at

THE Fraser Coast and nearby regions have some gorgeous freshwater swimming holes where people can cool off on a hot day without the risk of stingers.

UPDATE: First council to adopt 'timber first' policy

The Fraser Coast Regional Council has become one of the first councils in Queensland to adopt a Wood Encouragement Policy.

Follow our liveblog of the first council meeting of 2017.

Stole credit card from dying man, will walk free by July

Shannon James Davis has pleaded guilty to six charges relating to stealing, fraud and drug-related offences.

Davis admitted to spending more than $200.

Loft predicts 'huge benefits' from timber-first policy

The Fraser Coast Regional Council has become one of the first councils in Queensland to adopt a Wood Encouragement Policy.

Fraser Coast is the first in Queensland to adopt a WEP.

Local Partners

Hervey Bay group to do final act of kindness before closing

"It was formed mainly to assist with camaraderie among ourselves and to support local charities in the Bay.”

Family of Granville man who lost house in fire thank public

The remains of a home in Granville after a fire gutted it in the early hours of January 12.

“He got out in just a pair of shorts and with his dog."

Noll meltdown won't affect Gympie Oz Day concert

Shannon Noll Photo Contributed

Shannon Noll is still expected to perform in Gympie next Thursday

What's on: 11 gigs coming up at the Brolga

Xavier Rudd will be performing a benefit concert at the Brolga Theatre on January 21.

There's a gig for everyone with lots happening in coming months.

Why platinum selling Xavier Rudd won't charge to play M'boro

Australian singer songwriter Xavier Rudd at Bluesfest 2015

All funds raised at the show will go towards community support.

Why Emma Watson turned down Cinderella

Why Emma Watson turned down Cinderella

EMMA Watson has standards when it comes to Disney princesses — while she had no interest in Cinderella, she leapt at the chance to play Belle.

Wonder Woman a ‘disjointed disaster’, says DC insider

Gal Gadot in a scene from the movie Wonder Woman.

INSIDER says the much-hyped blockbuster will disappoint.

Kid nails Swift impersonation

Seven-year-old Xia Vigor nails Taylor Swift impersonation on the Philippine talent show Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids.

TAYLOR Swift has a seven-year-old doppelganger.

Ariana Grande 'hardest working 23-year-old on Earth'?

Ariana Grande

Not everyone was impressed with Grande’s self-proclaimed work ethic

Why The Walking Dead cast are paid a pittance

Despite massive ratings the cast haven't been shown the money

50 Shades Dornan on why he hates the film

Dornan and Johnson’s frequent sex scenes were ‘awkward’ to film. Picture: SuppliedSource:Supplied

Jamie Dornan doesn’t blame you for hating 50 Shades

Chris Hemsworth’s X-rated compliment to former co-star

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth poses on the red carpet for the European premiere of the film 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' in London on April 21, 2015.

THOR star once paid former Home and Away actress a lewd compliment.

Look at this Split Level Home

11 Island Outlook, River Heads 4655

House 3 1 2 Auction On-Site

3 Bedrooms Cathedral ceilings Large entertaining area Single garage Carport Separate small shed with toilet 817 m2 Block Short distance to boat ramp Phone for...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 27 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $435,000

4 bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock-up garage Large walk-in robe to main bedroom 803m2 allotment Call now for an...

BRAND NEW AND READY TO GO!

Lot 58 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $410,000

4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms Open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room Solar hot water system Trendstone bench tops Tiles throughout

DON&#39;T MISS OUT!!!

Lot 55 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $394,000

3 bedrooms, all with walk in robes 2 bathrooms Solar hot water system Trendstone bench tops Open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room Double lock up garage

FOR THE PRICE ORIENTED BUYER

162 Torquay Road, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 1 $258,000

3 x bedrooms Single garage Side access to workshop/shed 619m2 block 2 Streets from beach

TOO HOT TO LAST

78 Denmans Camp Road, Torquay 4655

House 3 3 2 $325,000

Stunningly renovated this property really is Too hot to last. With 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, 2 Car Parking plus a huge office/4th Bedroom this property is a must to...

The Right Neighbourhood

4 Hudson Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $378,000

Spread over one generous-sized level, this modern three bedroom home offers a simple, open floor plan that works well in design. All rooms have built-in cupboards...

Rare Find, Queenslander with Ocean Views!

63 Straits Outlook, Craignish 4655

House 4 2 2 Submit an Offer

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Traditional immaculate Queenslander in a prime Craignish location. This 4 bedroom, 2...

Owners committed to sell

11 Carolyn Street, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 1 4 $360,000

What a find this home is. It provides a lifestyle designed to offer the very best in coastal living. This is a contemporary low set house on an 800m2 block close...

SERIOUS SELLER

6/318 Esplanade, Scarness 4655

Unit 2 1 1 $240,000

Townhouse located in a sought after area of Scarness. The main bedroom boasts a walk-in-robe, plus a balcony to the main bedroom with sea views, where you can...

Sunday auction for historical home

Former Catholic school sure to attract spirited bidding

Looking back, looking ahead in Noosa

NEVER-ENDING GLORY: Looking towards Laguna Bay and Hastings St from Noosa National Park.

Natural appeal of Noosa continues to attract buyers

Thousands of jobs part of $1b retirement village project

THIS YEAR: An artist impression of the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield.

Aveo Springfield unveiled this month, homes ready by July

KNIFE-EDGE: The housing tightrope we now face

Even the smallest interest rate rise will be hard for some to handle.

One if five home owners at risk, according to new analysis

'Difficult times': Rental prices tipped to increase in 2017

GREAT BUYS: There are some great rentals and houses to buy in South Gladstone. Head to gladstoneobserver.com.au for the top 10 homes under $100 to rent right now in the Gladstone region.

Investors may soon see a "profitable return” on properties.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!