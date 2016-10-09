Longreach lad Ricky's Mc-keen to claim wickets for Brothers

HAUL: Ricky McKean might have gotten his wish to be noticed for the A grade side after he took four wickets last week.

BROTHERS Shamrocks will find it tough to ignore Ricky McKean continues to produce with the ball.

The 18-year-old took 4-42 as Brothers' reserve grade side Patricks rolled Tinana for 152 in their season- opener last week.

It was a ripper return for the Longreach lad who only joined the club one year ago.

McKean moved to Maryborough at the end of 2015, and decided to train with Brothers Shamrocks after he heard they were searching for players.

He said he was surprised to learn he'd open the bowling, but a look at his figures proved it was the right call.

"It was a bit of a lucky day for me,” McKean said.

"I haven't opened for a long time so I just eased into it a bit. I got a wicket with my second ball and it just went from there.”

Brothers Patricks rolled Tinana's total in no time to win by seven wickets.

For McKean, the Fraser Coast's luscious, green wickets are a far cry from the pitches on which he played in Longreach.

"I played when I was younger but when I got to about 14 or 15 there wasn't much of a cricket side left so played league or football,” McKean said.

"The pitches aren't pitches anymore up there.

"I am pretty keen to head back up there sometime. I haven't had much luck finding work so that's made things a bit difficult.”

McKean's reserve grade teammates will have the weekend off as Maryborough hosts the Wide Bay Shield.

The under-19 competition will be played on two of Maryborough's fields, with one fifty-over game per day.

Fraser Coast will face Bundaberg with Gympie to take on South Burnett. Both games start at 8.15am.

Two Twenty20 games, at 3.30pm and 6.30pm, will also be played this afternoon.

A Wide Bay team will be selected from the games.