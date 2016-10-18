Looking for work? Here's 8 local jobs up for grabs right now

1. QUALIFIED SPRAY PAINTER
Must be competent and experienced with Airless spraying
2. LEGAL SECRETARY / CONVEYANCING CLERK
Full time Legal Administration Clerk required for Morton & Morton
3. TOW TRUCK DRIVERS
This is a fulltime position, some mechanical work & after hours roster will be required.
4. GENERAL FARM HAND
Fencing, Brush cutting, tordoning, two days per week, 25 mins form Maryborough
5. AUDIOLOGIST
We are looking for a QP certified Clinician for our Hervey Bay store.
6. PERSONAL BANKING ADVISOR
If you have proven customer service experience and passion for sales delivery, this full time position may be the job for you.
7. OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR
A busy wholesale Nursery is seeking a motivated, experienced individual for our full-time Office Administration role.
8. AIRPORT OPERATIONS OFFICER
The role of Airport Operations Officer is to assist the Executive Manager Corporate Business in effectively and efficiently managing all airside and landside activities at the Hervey Bay Airport and Maryborough Airport.