Looking for work? Here's 8 local jobs up for grabs right now

1. QUALIFIED SPRAY PAINTER

Must be competent and experienced with Airless spraying

Apply here

2. LEGAL SECRETARY / CONVEYANCING CLERK

Full time Legal Administration Clerk required for Morton & Morton

Apply here

A legal secretary is needed.

3. TOW TRUCK DRIVERS

This is a fulltime position, some mechanical work & after hours roster will be required.

Apply here

4. GENERAL FARM HAND

Fencing, Brush cutting, tordoning, two days per week, 25 mins form Maryborough

Apply here

A farm hand is required Mike Knott

5. AUDIOLOGIST

We are looking for a QP certified Clinician for our Hervey Bay store.

Apply here

6. PERSONAL BANKING ADVISOR

If you have proven customer service experience and passion for sales delivery, this full time position may be the job for you.

Apply here

7. OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR

A busy wholesale Nursery is seeking a motivated, experienced individual for our full-time Office Administration role.

Apply here

8. AIRPORT OPERATIONS OFFICER

The role of Airport Operations Officer is to assist the Executive Manager Corporate Business in effectively and efficiently managing all airside and landside activities at the Hervey Bay Airport and Maryborough Airport.

Apply here