LOST AND FOUND: Maryborough bicycles

LOST a bicycle recently? Chances are Maryborough Police might have it on them.

Officers from the Maryborough Patrol Group are seeking assistance to identify the owners of four bicycles found across the Maryborough District.

Maryborough Duty Sergeant Chris Farlow said it was important that bike owners make sure their property is secure and engraved.

"There are free engravers at the police station for engraving, so bring your bikes or property here to engrave," Sgt Farlow said.

"Make sure you've locked up, have a decent lock and chain and make sure it's attached properly.

"Any other persons that have lost bikes over time should attend their local police station. Officers regularly find a number of bikes that are handed in."

This bicycle was located on Wilson Street, Maryborough on November 10.

This bicycle was located on Ellena Street, Maryborough on October 30.

This bicycle was located on Kent Street, Maryborough on October 24.