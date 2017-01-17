Luke wins our I Am Summer photo comp

LUKE Fitzpatrick has never won anything in his life - so when he got the call he was our I Am Summer winner he was blown away.
"I'm extremely excited, it is something we'll use like crazy," Luke said.
The winning photo is of Luke's youngest son Elliot, 4, having a play on the sand dunes during the summer holidays.
The Hervey Bay father of two took the photo with his iPhone.
"We like to capture a lot of photos for Instagram," Luke said.
Luke is looking forward to taking some stunning sunset photographs and adventure shots on Fraser Island with his new camera - the winning prize.