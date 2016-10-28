Lychee Divine wins fine food national competition

LYCHEE Divine has won a national competition at the 2016 Sydney Royal Fine Food Show.

The business won three silver medals for its lychee balsamic vinegars placing its product as a leader within the fine food industry.

Frawser Coast Regional Council Mayor Chris Loft has congratulated the business for it's success.

"Lychee Divine is a shining example of innovation," Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft said.

"They were not content to sit back and just be producers. They have branched out into processing and value-adding their product.

"There is a lot of potential for other Fraser Coast agricultural industries to follow suit, especially as the demand grows for our clean and green products from Asia."

The chair of the Sydney Royal Fine Food Show, Sally Evans, said winners were selected by a judging panel of industry specialists.

"We've seen companies benefit considerably from winning a Sydney Royal medal, which provides multiple marketing opportunities to leverage success both locally and internationally," Ms Evans said.

She encouraged Australians to look out for Sydney Royal medals and support Australian producers and their fantastic products.

"We work astonishingly hard all year round and to be presented with such an outstanding award, we feel overwhelmed with joy," owner John Pool said.

The Pools are heading to the Brisbane Good Food and Wine Show this weekend (October 29 and 30).

Locals can sample their wares at Lychee Divine next to the Puma Service Station on the Bruce Highway at Tinana or the Relish Food and Wine Festival in Maryborough next year