Machines added to ward will help kids breathe better

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service General Manager of Family and Community Stephen Bell (middle) receives one of the two new Airvo machines from Toogum and District RSL's Ken Higgins and Bar Fly's Ken Stanton.

FEWER children staying at the Hervey Bay Hospital Children's Ward will have to travel to Brisbane to be treated for respiratory distress, thanks to the generosity of local community organisations.



The Toogoom and District RSL and Bar Fly's teamed up to fundraise nearly $5000 to buy two Airvo machines for children in the ward.



The Airvo machines can be used to supplement oxygen to the lungs or as a humidification device to avoid the drying of respiratory secretions.

This makes it easier to clear airways.



WBHHS general manager, Family and Community Services Stephen Bell said the machines would help hospital staff provide a better level of support for children who experienced respiratory distress.

"A lot of hard work has gone into fundraising for this equipment and we are just so appreciative of the generosity of the community."

Toogoom and District RSL president Ken Higgins said the groups were prompted to fundraise for the ward after their members had personal experience with the families of patients treated in the ward.

"To see the appreciation of the staff and management makes it worth every minute we spend hammering the public for raffle tickets," he said.

"Already we have another project on the go for the children's ward to purchase a Giraffe (warmer for babies), which costs $28,000. It's a big project but we're up to it."