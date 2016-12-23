Magpies and Flames rule Hervey Bay Hockey in 2016

MAGPIES and Fraser Flames shared Hervey Bay Hockey Association's senior premierships.

The two sides met in both the men's and women's grand finals, with each side earning a victory.

Both finals were decided by two goals. Magpies' women beat Flames 3-1 in the first game, before the Flames' men won 2-0.

While Flames were forced to fight for their title, the Magpies went through the whole season undefeated.

The Magpies conceded only 10 goals while slotting more than 50 past their opponents, and they kept that form for the final.