A TEMPORARY road closure for Adelaide and Kent Sts will be in place on Sunday February 19 from 6am to 6pm.

Vehicles will not be able to access Adelaide St between Ellena and Sussex Streets, and Kent St between Lennox and Bazaar Streets during these times.

These temporary road closures will allow the council work crews to carry out necessary training in the deployment of the removable flood barriers as part of the Maryborough CBD Flood Resilience Project.