Major Fraser Coast drug bust leaves four charged

DRUG BUST: Howard Police Station Senior Constable Ed Gompelman with two of nine marijuana plants seized yesterday.

NINE marijuana plants and more than 400g of dried plant were among items Howard Police Station officers say they uncovered in a major drug bust yesterday.

Search warrants were executed on four properties in the Howard district, with drug-related content allegedly found on each of them.

Howard police Senior Constable Ed Gompelman said information from the public had sparked the day's investigation.

"Members of the public have come to us and said that we should check it out," he said.

"As a result, we were able to locate hydro set-ups.

"We now have offenders and they've been charged with drug offences - from possessing dangerous drugs to producing drugs and possessing utensils."

Four people have been charged following the investigation and raids.

All are facing multiple charges.

At a Burrum Heads address, a 67-year-old man is alleged to have been in possession of seven marijuana plants and 180g of dried plant.

Some of these plants were up to 1 metre tall.

He was charged with four offences.

Two more marijuana plants were located at a separate Burrum Heads address allegedly in the possession of a 44-year-old man. At this address, police said they found the skeleton of a saltwater crocodile and a turtle. The discovery of the animal remains will be further investigated in line with the Nature Conservation Act.

One Toogoom property was included in the search and police said they found a man, 45, in possession of 227g of dried marijuana and utensils.

The final property that was searched was in Burrum Town, where a 47-year-old woman was charged with possessing dangerous drugs and utensils.

Police said there was no link between the four households.

Snr Const Gompelman encouraged anyone with information on criminal activity to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.

"We are thankful to the community for their help," Snr Cosnt Gompelman said.