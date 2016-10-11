33°
Major plans to make Burrum park the hub of the region

Annie Perets | 11th Oct 2016 8:00 AM
OBSTACLE: Tough Mudda is just one of the options which could make a Burrum Heads park a busy event venue.

WHAT do you do when you have more than 100 acres of land available at your doorstep?

Anything you like. That's the dilemma facing Australian Adventure Park general manager Brendan Guy, and he is not thinking small.

"We want to bring Tough Mudder here,” he said.

"And if that doesn't work, we can do a localised version.” The former combat engineer is the new manager of the park, after taking over about a month ago.

It was previously known as Flame Lily Adventures.

Mr Guy sees major potential in what could be done with the large space, particularly from an events point of view thanks to the resources available.

"I want to host the world's largest billy cart race here,” he said.

"Being from Woodford, I grew up around musical festivals so would love to have a Day on the Green.

"There are 10,000 fish here which would be perfect to have a fishing competition.

"All this area is really suitable for anything, especially markets and concerts.”

To help these visions come true, a newly created role of an event manager has been created at the park and will start soon.

The existing attractions, such as the obstacle course, will also be upgraded.

Topics:  australian adventure park, burrum heads

