24°
News

South-east Queensland shops will trade even longer

14th Oct 2016 1:26 PM Updated: 3:00 PM
Trading hours are being extended in major shops from December.
Trading hours are being extended in major shops from December.

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A groundbreaking ruling just handed down means shops in south-east Queensland will be able to open longer on Saturdays, as late as 9pm.

The Queensland Industrial Relations Commission decision means shops from the New South Wales border north to Noosa will be able to open from 7am to 9pm, Monday to Saturday, from December.

The ruling covers shops as far west as Gatton and Laidley, but does not extend to Toowoomba.

Toowoomba retailers will still operate under the old rules, which means they can trade from 8am to 9pm during weekdays and from 8am to 5pm on Saturdays.

The National Retail Association had fought for the changes for seven areas in south-east Queensland.

Its chief executive officer Dominique Lamb said she hoped a review of the relevant laws by Industrial Relations Minister Grace Grace would see the changes extended to the rest of Queensland.

She said the changes would result in a $100 million boost to the Queensland economy.

"This is a great day for Queensland retail businesses, large and small, a great day for the people who work in those businesses and a great day for busy consumers," 

But she warned Toowoomba businesses could lose trade to shops operating under the new trading hours.

CLICK HERE TO SEE A LARGE VERSION OF THE MAP

The rules covering trading hours have changed for much of south-east Queensland, but Toowoomba has missed out.
The rules covering trading hours have changed for much of south-east Queensland, but Toowoomba has missed out.

Topics:  editors picks general-seniors-news shopping trading hours

Burrum Head boat ramp will finally open to boaties

Burrum Head boat ramp will finally open to boaties

The $5 million Burrum Heads boat ramp will finally open on Friday afternoon,and Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders has already extended an open invitation to boaties

Two charged, another quizzed on doctor robbery

No Caption

They face a possible penalty of 15 years in jail.

Man avoided brother's kids because of child porn addiction

A man has pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography,

The man had thousands of child porn images.

South-east Queensland shops will trade even longer

Trading hours are being extended in major shops from December.

Ruling covers south-east Queensland but misses Toowoomba

Local Partners

A medical centre will open in Craignish next week

ALMOST a year since closing, Craignish’s only GP practice will again open its doors under new management.

Politician seeks photos of the region for book

GORGEOUS SUNSET: The Urangan Pier is a great place to see when on the Fraser Coast.

Book will showcase our region.

Veteran photographer's work on show at gallery

Fraser Coast Chronicle chief photographer Alistair Brightman's photographic exhibition at Hervey Bay Regional Art Gallery is on now. It's called 20twenty20 Vision - Views & News.

"In my free time I do a lot of landscape and nature photography."

Latest deals and offers

CMC Rocks: Tickets gone in just 360 seconds

CMC Rocks: Tickets gone in just 360 seconds

Pre-sales sell-out ensures 2017 event will be a smash hit

Prostitute reveals all on Lamar Odom's infamous visit

"No sex occurred while Lamar was at the Love Ranch"

Star Wars' Rogue One: A rebellion built on hope

Latest Star Wars film is coming in December.

ITS opening frames will give Star Wars fans the chills.

Go island hopping with Doc Martin star Martin Clunes

Martin Clunes in a scene from the TV series Martin Clunes: Islands of Australia.

BRITISH actor discover some of Australia’s tangible history.

Wonder Woman named UN girls' empowerment ambassador

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman has been named a UN ambassador

David Arquette's wife pregnant with second child

David Arquette and his wife Christina

David Arquette's wife is pregnant

Justin Bieber sued for spitting

Jeffrey Schwartz keen to quiz Bieber's bodyguard over the incident

Rare Find, Queenslander with Ocean Views!

63 Straits Outlook, Craignish 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Traditional immaculate Queenslander in a prime Craignish location. This 4 bedroom, 2...

TO GOOD TO LAST

6 Pharlap Court, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction

This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick and tile home is truly an entertainer's delight. The open plan layout is complemented spectacularly by the stylishly appointed...

THIS MUST BE SEEN!!!

11 Lygon Court, Urraween 4655

House 5 3 2 Auction in...

5 Spacious bedrooms plus ensuite Large living areas Timber floors High ceilings Water views Shed Large home ideal for dual family 1045 m2 Block Book an inspection...

THIS IS LIVING 1/2 ACRE IN TOWN

16 Kingston Close, Wondunna 4655

House 4 2 2 Submit an Offer

MUST BE SOLD OWNER LOOKING FOR OFFERS TODAY This could be your chance to own a "big" 1/2 an acre + great side access on both sides. 4 generous sized bedrooms plus...

ELEVATED BLOCK WITH RURAL VIEWS

21 Rural View Court, Craignish 4655

Residential Land Owner say's Bring me an Offer Buy this block and build your ... Submit an Offer

Owner say's Bring me an Offer Buy this block and build your new home. Interest rates have never been lower making this an ideal time This block is a generous 2509...

On top of the world

4 High Point Road, Dundowran 4655

Residential Land High on top of Craignish this elevated parcel of land is ready ... $185,000

High on top of Craignish this elevated parcel of land is ready to build on and will offer great sea views to Dundowran beach and beyond. Surrounded by quality...

Water Views Forever

54 Turnstone Boulevard, River Heads 4655

Residential Land This is a great block and ready to build on now. Offering ... Submit an Offer

This is a great block and ready to build on now. Offering substantial water views once a home has been established the opportunity is there to secure this block...

ELEVATED BLOCK READY TO BUILD

6 Loggerhead Court, River Heads 4655

Residential Land This elevated 2000m2 block is just waiting for your dream home. Situated ... Submit an Offer

This elevated 2000m2 block is just waiting for your dream home. Situated in Turtle Cove Estate and surrounded by quality homes there is power and water...

Exceptional Allotment - Central Location

31 Baird Drive, Pialba 4655

Residential Land An exceptional opportunity exists to own this outstanding centrally located parcel of ... Submit an Offer

An exceptional opportunity exists to own this outstanding centrally located parcel of land situated in the ever popular suburb of Pialba. Featuring all town...

Look No Further

11 Pharlap Court, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 2 Submit an Offer

3 Bedrooms + office Ensuite off main Open plan living Side access 677m2 block (approx) Great location Book an inspection today

The hammer will go down on a piece of Rocky's history

Street view.

THE home of Mr Rockhampton is up for auction.

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction

State to sell off land to bankroll projects

The bund wall at Fisherman’s Landing is having material placed against it to stop leaking.

VACANT Gladstone Ports land among vast expanses in possible sell off