Malcolm Turnbull kills off 'Life Gold Pass' for former MPs

PRIME Minister Malcolm Turnbull has killed off the Life Gold Pass for MPs, potentially angering those veteran politicians hoping to score the perk.
The gold pass allowed long-serving politicians to enjoy 10 free business class travel trips a year within Australia.
Under the new rules, only former Prime Ministers will be entitled to use it.
The Australian reports Mr Turnbull has said that he won't make use of the card.
MPs who joined the Federal Parliament from 2012 onwards were locked out of the scheme after the Labor Government legislated to ultimately put an end to the free passes.
It also reduced the number of domestic return trips from 25 to 10.
The Australian reports some former MPs were entitled to free travel for more than 40 years after they left politics.
See below for every politician (excluding former Prime Ministers) currently able to travel on the Life Gold Pass:
The Hon Dick Adams
The Hon Fran Bailey
The Hon Helen Coonan
The Hon Simon Crean
The Hon Dr Craig Emerson
The Hon Chris Evans
The Hon Alan Ferguson
The Hon Martin Ferguson AM
Mr John Forrest
The Hon David Hawker AO
The Hon John Hogg
Mr Harry Jenkins
The Hon Justice Duncan Kerr CHEV LH
The Hon Robert McClelland
The Hon Bob McMullan
Mr Daryl Melham
The Hon Nick Minchin
The Hon Judi Moylan
Mr Paul Neville
The Hon Peter Rae AO
The Hon Nicola Roxon
The Hon Nick Sherry
The Hon Peter Slipper
The Hon Stephen Smith
The Hon Alexander Somlyay
The Hon Lindsay Tanner
The Hon Wilson Tuckey
The Hon Danna Vale