Malcolm Turnbull kills off 'Life Gold Pass' for former MPs

PRIME Minister Malcolm Turnbull has killed off the Life Gold Pass for MPs, potentially angering those veteran politicians hoping to score the perk.

The gold pass allowed long-serving politicians to enjoy 10 free business class travel trips a year within Australia.

Under the new rules, only former Prime Ministers will be entitled to use it.

The Australian reports Mr Turnbull has said that he won't make use of the card.

MPs who joined the Federal Parliament from 2012 onwards were locked out of the scheme after the Labor Government legislated to ultimately put an end to the free passes.

It also reduced the number of domestic return trips from 25 to 10.

The Australian reports some former MPs were entitled to free travel for more than 40 years after they left politics.

See below for every politician (excluding former Prime Ministers) currently able to travel on the Life Gold Pass:

The Hon Dick Adams

The Hon Fran Bailey

The Hon Helen Coonan

The Hon Simon Crean



The Hon Dr Craig Emerson

The Hon Chris Evans

The Hon Alan Ferguson

The Hon Martin Ferguson AM

Mr John Forrest

The Hon David Hawker AO



The Hon John Hogg

Mr Harry Jenkins

The Hon Justice Duncan Kerr CHEV LH

The Hon Robert McClelland

The Hon Bob McMullan

Mr Daryl Melham

The Hon Nick Minchin

The Hon Judi Moylan

Mr Paul Neville

The Hon Peter Rae AO

The Hon Nicola Roxon

The Hon Nick Sherry

The Hon Peter Slipper



The Hon Stephen Smith



The Hon Alexander Somlyay



The Hon Lindsay Tanner



The Hon Wilson Tuckey

The Hon Danna Vale

