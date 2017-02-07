34°
Malcolm Turnbull kills off 'Life Gold Pass' for former MPs

7th Feb 2017 11:27 AM
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull

PRIME Minister Malcolm Turnbull has killed off the Life Gold Pass for MPs, potentially angering those veteran politicians hoping to score the perk.

The gold pass allowed long-serving politicians to enjoy 10 free business class travel trips a year within Australia.

Under the new rules, only former Prime Ministers will be entitled to use it.

The Australian reports Mr Turnbull has said that he won't make use of the card.

MPs who joined the Federal Parliament from 2012 onwards were locked out of the scheme after the Labor Government legislated to ultimately put an end to the free passes.

It also reduced the number of domestic return trips from 25 to 10.

The Australian reports some former MPs were entitled to free travel for more than 40 years after they left politics.

 

See below for every politician (excluding former Prime Ministers) currently able to travel on the Life Gold Pass:

The Hon Dick Adams 

The Hon Fran Bailey 

The Hon Helen Coonan 

The Hon Simon Crean 
 
The Hon Dr Craig Emerson 

The Hon Chris Evans 

The Hon Alan Ferguson

The Hon Martin Ferguson AM

Mr John Forrest 

The Hon David Hawker AO

The Hon John Hogg  

Mr Harry Jenkins   

The Hon Justice Duncan Kerr CHEV LH 

The Hon Robert McClelland 

The Hon Bob McMullan 

Mr Daryl Melham   

The Hon Nick Minchin

The Hon Judi Moylan  

Mr Paul Neville

The Hon Peter Rae AO

The Hon Nicola Roxon 

The Hon Nick Sherry 

The Hon Peter Slipper
 
The Hon Stephen Smith
 
The Hon Alexander Somlyay 

The Hon Lindsay Tanner 
 
The Hon Wilson Tuckey 

The Hon Danna Vale 
 

Topics: life gold pass politics

Deputy mayor: Why I voted for the CEO's dismissal

Deputy mayor: Why I voted for the CEO's dismissal

Cr George Seymour explains why he voted for Lisa Desmond's dismissal as Fraser Coast CEO.

UPDATE: Dozens of businesses, homes hit in theft spree

RANSACKED: Foster & Co Family Jewellers at Urangan were one of the many businesses broken into over the weekend.

Another spate of break-ins in the Bay.

Is an election needed to take the region forward?

Robert Walsh believes the dismissal of the CEO leaves no more excuses for council to get on with the job at hand.

Do you think the dismissal of the CEO will change anything?

