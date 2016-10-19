Mamma Mia! Fraser Coast's 3 best pizzerias

YOU'VE named your favourite restaurant that serves up the best slice in town.

When the Chronicle asked its online readers where was the best place to get pizza in town, more than 60 residents were quick to vote.

1. Mimo's Pizza

Taking out the number one spot was the popular Mimo's Pizza in Hervey Bay.

With 25 different varieties on the menu including Mimo's Special, it is no wonder you're mad about the pizza at Mimo's.

The popular pizza place is known for its famous party slab.

The name says it all - you can fill plenty of hungry bellies with this one.

You can find Mimo's at 119 Elizabeth St, Urangan.

2. Margheritis Kitchen

Coming in at number two was Margheritis Kitchen Pizza in Maryborough.

The locally owned and operated pizza shop prides itself on home-made dough fresh every day as well as the freshest ingredients.

All pizzas and pastas are made fresh.

You can find Margheritis Kitchen at 4/133 Lennox St, Maryborough

Mmm, pizza.

3. Smithy's Pizza

You can eat al fresco or takeaway from Smithy's Pizza on the Esplanade.

Smithy's is a small independent family owned pizza and pasta shop.

The business strives on providing great tasting pizza and pasta made from fresh ingredients and cooked to perfection.

You can find Smithy's Pizza at 2/355 Charlton Esplanade, Scarness

4. Paolos Pizza Bar

If you love a wood fired pizza - Paolos will become a favourite for you.

Watch your favourite pizza being created in the wood fired oven with a traditional Italian experience to remember.

You don't need to book - just walk on in.

Head to Paolos Pizza Bar 2/446 Charlton Esplanade, Torquay

Do you enjoy a wood fired pizza? jarred sferruzzi

Other places to grab a good pizza as voted by our readers included:

- Santini's

- Humpback Shack

- Howard County Style Milk Bar

- Woolworths

- Dominos

- Pizza Capers

There was also a couple of votes for pizza made at home.