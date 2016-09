A MAN has died from head injuries after a fight at Gin Gin more than a week ago.

Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch detectives are investigating after the man died in hospital on Friday.

The 65-year-old initially visited Bundaberg Hospital on September 18 but left that day.

He was re-admitted to the hospital on September 21 when his condition deteriorated.

Police are awaiting the results of an autopsy.