Man accused of bomb hoax faces court

A MAN accused of a bomb hoax, as well as a slew of other charges, has appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court.



Joshua John Buss was also facing charges of stealing, wilful damage, 10 charges of fraud, leaving court without entering into a bail undertaking and entering a dwelling and committing an indictable offence.



The case was adjourned until November 21 and Buss was remanded in custody until his next court appearance.

