A 42-YEAR-old Torquay man will face court next month charged with driving with almost three times the legal blood-alcohol limit.

Hervey Bay police reported that the driver had been stopped about 1.15am on Monday while travelling along Boat Harbour Dr.

He took a blood-alcohol test which allegedly came back with a reading of 0.142%.

He will appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on February 22.