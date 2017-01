A man in his early sixties was airlifted to Nambour Hospital after a motocross accident near Tin Can Bay on Sunday morning.

A Tin Can Bay man has been airlifted to Nambour Hospital after a motocross accident in the Neerdie State Forest early Sunday morning.

The man in his early sixties fell off his bike riding through the forest west of Tin Can Bay around 9.30am on Sunday morning and suffered suspected leg injuries.

An RACQ Lifeflight Rescue arrived on scene and airlifted the man to Nambour Hospital for treatment.

The man remains in a stable condition in hospital.