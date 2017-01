Life Flight celebrates 10 years in Toowoomba with a family funday at the Clive Berghofer LifeFlight Centre. December 10, 2016

A BRISBANE man was airlifted to Hervey Bay Hospital after an incident at Fraser Island just after 10am Sunday morning.

The 27-year-old fell while walking along rocks at Waddi Point.

He sustained a fractured wrist and suspected fractured ankle in the incident.

He was airlifted from Orchid Beach by the Bundaberg based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter.