Man allegedly armed with tomahawk robs M'boro Reject Shop

A MAN has been taken into custody after he allegedly robbed Maryborough's Reject Store with a tomahawk.

The incident happened about 1.30pm at the Lennox St business.

The man allegedly entered the store and demanded money.

According to a statement from Queensland Police Media, the staff member complied and the man left the store with a sum of money.

Police arrested a 32-year-old man a short time later in Fort Lane.

He was charged with one count of armed robbery and is expected to appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on November 21.