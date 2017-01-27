Man allegedly broke into property while on bail

A MAN who allegedly broke into a property while on bail, has been remanded in custody until at least next week.

Brendon Geoffrey Gamble appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Friday, charged with two counts of entering a premises and one count of burglary.

The court heard Gamble will be facing other charges, including going armed to cause fear and producing drugs, when he appears in Maryborough Magistrates Court on January 30.

Gamble's defence lawyer Matthew Clutterbuck told the court his client wished to apply for bail.

"My client does have a fixed residence with his mother in Kawungan," Mr Clutterbuck said.

"Of course no bail is risk free, my client is a person who has spent time in pre-sentence custody, and has been granted bail in the past."

Gamble told the court he was planning to plead not guilty to some of the charges he was facing.

He was asked to stop talking by his lawyer and Magistrate Graeme Tatnell.

Police prosecutor Sonia Edwards said police were objecting to bail.

"With these new charges, there is very strong evidence in relation to the matter," Senior Constable Edwards said.

"Mr Gamble is an unacceptable risk of committing further offences. He has not complied to bail in 2016.

"He is a bit of a flight risk."

Mr Tatnell highlighted Gamble's six page criminal history before rejecting the man's bail application.

"He is charged with a number of very serious offences," Mr Tatnell said.

"It's a wonder he's in the community at all."

Gamble is expected to appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Monday.